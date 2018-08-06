Four individuals were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated this weekend, according to the Fremont Police Department.
The arrests included Jeffrey R. Christian, 61, of Fremont, who was arrested on Saturday at approximately 6:50 p.m. following a traffic stop on 23rd Avenue.
Also arrested on Saturday was 38-year-old Melissa A. Harris of Ames. Harris was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 30 and was also cited on suspicion of being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Douglas G. Pineda-Ortiz, 28, of Omaha, was arrested early Sunday morning following a traffic stop on Clarmar Avenue, and Tomas Pol-Jorge, 27, of Fremont, was arrested on 23rd Street on Sunday following a traffic stop on 23rd Street.