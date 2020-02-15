Four Tigers punch ticket to state wrestling meet

Five Fremont High wrestlers advanced to the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday at the District A-3 meet at Papillion-La Vista High School.

"We felt that we had a solid changce of qualifying five for the state tournament with the possibility of qualifying seven if things went our way. We were in a tough district with lots of solid wrestlers." FHS coach Ben Wilcox said. "."

Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.

Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.

"," Wilcox said. "."

The NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Wrestling

A-3 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA

TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS

Columbus 179-11, Papillion-La Vista 164-10, Omaha Central 154½-9, Norfolk 148-10, Omaha Bryan 104-5, Millard West 76-5, Fremont 67-5, Omaha Northwest 16-1.

STATE QUALIFIERS