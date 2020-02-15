Four Tigers punch ticket to state wrestling meet

Five Fremont High wrestlers advanced to the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday at the District A-3 meet at Papillion-La Vista High School.
"We felt that we had a solid changce of qualifying five for the state tournament with the possibility of qualifying seven if things went our way. We were in a tough district with lots of solid wrestlers." FHS coach Ben Wilcox said.
Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.
Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.
Wilcox said.
The NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Wrestling
A-3 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Columbus 179-11, Papillion-La Vista 164-10, Omaha Central 154½-9, Norfolk 148-10, Omaha Bryan 104-5, Millard West 76-5, Fremont 67-5, Omaha Northwest 16-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec. Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 6-2; 3. Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, 4:59.
113—1. Noor Salat, Omaha Bryan, pinned Blake Cerny, Columbus, 4:15; 3. Jacob Williams, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, 8-2.
120—Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central, maj. dec. Clay Cerny, Columbus, 14-3; 3. Wyatt May, Millard West, dec. Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 12-5.
126—1. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, 8-3; 3. Nate Hartman, Millard West, dec. Ryan Turner, Omaha Central, 6-4.
132—1. Gabriel Grice, Omaha Central, dec. Josh Richardson, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; 3. Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk, dec. Cayden Kucera, Columbus, 4-0.
138—1. Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Alex Korte, Columbus, 4:36; 3. Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan, dec. Christopher Kueny, Omaha Central, 4-1.
145—1. Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, pinned Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 2:19; 3. Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Levi Bloomquist, Columbus, 8-1.
152—1. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Joshua Licking, Norfolk, 5-3; 3. Deon Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 0:43.
160—1. Ethan Valencia, Millard West, dec. Brayden Splater, Norfolk, 2-0; 3. Mac Shevlin, Columbus, pinned Thomas Wentz, Fremont, 4:17.
170—1. Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec. Justin Davis, Omaha Central, 10-7; 3. Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Chase Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 2:56.
182—1. Anthony DeAnda, Columbus, dec. Carson Maas, Papillion-La Vista, 7-3; 3. Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk, pinned Seth Redding, Fremont, 2:16.
195—1. Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Alek Abels, Papillion-La Vista, 4:31; 3. Laikon Ames, Norfolk, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 3-2.
220—1. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, pinned Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 0:55; 3. Garret Moser, Fremont, SV-1 Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, 3-1.
285—1. Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central, pinned Kade Richardson, Fremont, 0:32; 3. Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned CJ Ziemba, Millard West, 0:42.