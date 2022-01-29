FPS Bond Graphic

The many updates and renovations to Fremont High School along Lincoln Avenue between 16th and 19th Streets and the land directly to the east under the $123 million school bond issue that was approved by voters last fall.
The new Career & Technical Education Center will have a transportation systems area similar to the one at Columbus High School (pictured).
Courtesy
The new Career & Technical Education Center floor plan.
Courtesy
The new floorplan for Clarmar, Howard and Washington Elementary schools. The new site for Clarmar Elementary has not yet been finalized.
Courtesy
Howard Elementary site plan.
Courtesy
Washington Elementary site plan.
Courtesy
One of the improvements to Fremont High School is an open concept common area connecting the new entrance at the south end and the gyms at the north end similar to Sandy Creek High School (pictured).
Courtesy
Milliken Park Elementary new floor plan which includes a secure entry.
Courtesy
Milliken Park Elementary existing floor plan. Milliken Park Elementary and Linehan building projects are classified under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Courtesy
A portion of the new commons area at Fremont High School features active learning areas similar to Sandy Creek High School (pictured).
Fremont Police arrested a man after a Jan. 27 accident.
1 of 11
The many updates and renovations to Fremont High School along Lincoln Avenue between 16th and 19th Streets and the land directly to the east under the $123 million school bond issue that was approved by voters last fall.