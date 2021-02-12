FRE/TRM/
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass announced that he had resigned effective March 1.
- Updated
Michael Homes said he was “shaking” when one of his Truck$ and Buck$ scratch tickets showed he had won.
- Updated
Two Fremont residents were arrested after Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies recovered stolen items along with a shotgun and drugs.
- Updated
A former Dodge County deputy has pleaded guilty to a $10 million fraud scheme.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., Feb. 7, Santos W. Maldonado-Portillo, 28, and Mayra G. Maldonado Morales, 30, both of Fremont, were cited on suspi…
The rumors were true: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen was in Nebraska to shoot part of a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.
- Updated
After six years making music together, Always Tyrants is starting to see its vision fully formed, lead singer Matt Bechtel said.
- Updated
Woman arrested after accident
- Updated
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man