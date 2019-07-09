Alex MillerAlex Miller is an 11-year 4-H member with the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club. He is a fourth generation 4-H’er. His great-grandpa, Alan Mulliken, was one of the first kings for the Fremont 4-H Fair. His father, Mitch Miller, also was named Fremont Fair 4-H King.
He has competed in all aspects of 4-H, including his favorites, animal science, shooting sports, wildlife ecology, cooking, and science and technology. He has showed sheep at the Fremont 4-H Fair/Expo, Dodge County Fair and the State Fair, both 4-H and FFA, for four years.
Out of all the 4-H camps and projects, wildlife ecology and fishing has been one of his favorite areas to compete in. This has led to his possible future career choice of possibly being a game warden and/or work for the national park service.
Alex attends Logan View High School and will be a senior this year. He is part of FFA, Skills USA, and is involved in football, wrestling and golf.
Other than competing in projects, 4-H has taught him to serve others.
Being a good citizen and doing for others and volunteering in his community has made Alex a better person.
Dean MoellerDean Moeller has been a member of the Logan Creek Leaders 4-H Club for eight years. He has done a variety of projects throughout his 4-H career, with his favorites being woodworking, food preservation, dog show and rocketry.
He has had projects selected for the State Fair ever year, and he has earned champion and reserve champion of Favorite Foods Day multiple times.
Dean currently serves as president and junior leader in his club, and he is a member of the Dodge County 4-H Council. He enjoys trying new things and getting better at the things he already knows through 4-H.
Dean will be a senior at Logan View High School this fall.