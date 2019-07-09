Emily Brodd
Emily Brodd, 16, is the daughter of Daryl and Ann Brodd of Ames, and is a nine-year 4-H member of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club. A junior at North Bend Central High School, she is involved in cheerleading, dance team, track, FBLA, science club, Close Up, Spanish club, band, Girl Scouts and National Honor Society.
Since the beginning of her 4-H career as a Clover Kid, Emily has been involved in countless projects, activities and contests at the Fremont 4-H Expo, Dodge County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair. Her greatest 4-H achievements include being selected as a Dodge County 4-H Council member the past two terms, where she currently serves as vice president, representing Dodge County at the State 4-H Fashion Revue the past three years, serving as the vice president of her 4-H club, and being a state winner in the public speaking contest. She also has enjoyed serving as a role model for younger 4-H members, helping recruit new members and assisting with 4-H events, including volunteering for the past four years with the Clover Kid Camp Day.
“The most beneficial part of the 4-H program has been the leadership training and public speaking and camp experiences, in addition to valuable skills that I have learned through a variety of 4-H projects,” Emily said.
Emily also has applied and received scholarships to assist her with workshops/camps that she has attended. At the Dodge County Fair, she has won several championships in the Culinary Challenge and Fashion Revues at both the Fremont 4-H Expo and Dodge County Fair. She has participated in the Nebraska State Fair Style Revue in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and has won awards at the county and regional speech contests.
She was awarded State Grand Champion for her radio PSA in 2018. Emily has won Best of Show honors and has been a champion gold medalist in the areas of vet science, communications, presentations, theater arts, clothing construction, consumer management, quilt quest, heritage, home environment, human development, conservation/wildlife, entomology, food and nutrition, safety, citizenship, crop production and horticulture.
Taylor GregoryTaylor Gregory is the daughter of Joshua and Nicki Gregory. Taylor is a recent graduate of Logan View High School where she was a member of the Logan View FFA Chapter. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall, majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communications.
Taylor currently serves as a Dodge County 4-H Ambassador. She has been a part of T.E.A.M. 4-H and Hearts & Hooves 4-H clubs. She has had the opportunity to be the president of Hearts & Hooves 4-H Club for the last four years. Through being the president of Hearts & Hooves, she has been able to help with the younger kids in her club and help them grow as 4-H’ers.
Taylor has a love for livestock and enjoys showing swine and goats. Through exhibiting livestock, she had the opportunity to represent Dodge County at the State Fair Elite Showmanship competition for the last two years. She also enjoys being creative with her static exhibits.
4-H has given her many opportunities through the years. She has attended conferences, classes and livestock shows that have given her many connections that she will continue to use after 4-H.
Taylor believes that the 4-H program is more than the exhibits you take to the fair. It is about the skills you learn, people you meet and the friendships you make. 4-H helped to shape her into the person she is today.
Emily MillerEmily Miller is a 10-year member of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club. She lives just outside of Nickerson on her grandparents’ farm with her parents, Mitch and Liesa Miller, and her brother, Alex.
She has been involved with many projects with 4-H, including sheep showing, home environment, cooking, beyond the needle, floriculture and fashion revue. She is on the Dodge County 4-H Council and is serving as president for 2019. She plans on applying to be a 4-H Ambassador next year.
She will be a junior this year at Logan View High School where she plays softball, basketball and is in track. She is a member of the Logan View cheer and dance team, on the Logan View student council and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also is a member of the Logan View FFA Chapter.
“Being a part of 4-H has helped me to learn the importance of giving to others, being a model and teacher for the younger members and being more confident in all that I do either for school or 4-H,” Emily said.
Alexis SandmanAlexis Sandman is the daughter of Jim and Carin Sandman and a 10-year member of the City Slickers in Dodge County. She has completed projects in beef, sheep, healthy lifestyles and home environment.
Alexis is the fourth generation of her family to enter at the Fremont 4-H Expo. Alexis was selected to represent Nebraska at the 2018 National 4-H Congress this last fall in Atlanta. She is actively involved with her church and Villarreal Nebraska Soccer Academy.
During high school, Alexis was involved in girls varsity soccer and National Honor Society. Alexis graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and received outstanding academic excellence.
Alexis has completed her freshman year at Nebraska Wesleyan University where she is studying athletic training. She plans to pursue her master’s degree in occupational therapy. She is actively involved with Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and the Athletic Training Student Association.