WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Showmanship, Pleasure, Horsemanship/Equitation
9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show, Livestock Arena
11-11:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Reining, Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classes
5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Check-in, Sheep Barn
6 p.m. – Livestock Buildings Available for Beef
6:30-8:30 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry and Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.
THURSDAY, JULY 11
7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry and Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.
8:30-9:30 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Check-in
8:30-9 a.m. – 4-H Dog Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
9 a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Begin Judging (Closed to public)
9 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena
9:30 a.m. – Watermelon Feed – Sponsored by Don Peterson & Associates
10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Show, Livestock Arena
10 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building
12-12:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Check-in
1 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf interviews
TBA – 4-H Bucket Calf Show (30 minutes after last interview
3-4 p.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Check-in
5 p.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show
5:30 p.m. – Culinary Contest Set-up, Multi-Purpose Building by appointment
5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Beef Check-in, Beef Barn
10 p.m. – All sheep and goats must be removed from the building
FRIDAY, JULY 12
6 a.m. – Swine barn opens
7-9 a.m. – 4-H Feeder Calf Check-in
9 a.m. – 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena
9:30 a.m. – Watermelon Feed – Sponsored by Farmer’s Pride Cooperative
11:30 a.m. – Serving begins for the Community Luncheon, you must have a ticket. To purchase tickets, contact a Fremont 4-H Exhibition Board Member.
12 p.m. – Community Luncheon Program and Coronation
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
5 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Relay Begins, Multi-Purpose Building
5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Swine Check-in, Swine Barn
All Beef are released after the Beef Show
SATURDAY, JULY 13
7-10 a.m. – C.F. Industries Free Pancake Breakfast, Multi-Purpose Building
8 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena
7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
9:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show
1:30 p.m. – Watermelon Feed sponsored by Farmer’s Pride Co-op
2 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building
3 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show
6 p.m. – Release of all 4-H Static Exhibits
SUNDAY, JULY 14
1:30 p.m. – John C. Fremont Parade, Downtown Fremont