4-H

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Showmanship, Pleasure, Horsemanship/Equitation

9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show, Livestock Arena

11-11:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Reining, Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classes

5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Check-in, Sheep Barn

6 p.m. – Livestock Buildings Available for Beef

6:30-8:30 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry and Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry and Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.

8:30-9:30 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Check-in

8:30-9 a.m. – 4-H Dog Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

9 a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Begin Judging (Closed to public)

9 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

9:30 a.m. – Watermelon Feed – Sponsored by Don Peterson & Associates

10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Show, Livestock Arena

10 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building

12-12:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Check-in

1 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf interviews

TBA – 4-H Bucket Calf Show (30 minutes after last interview

3-4 p.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Check-in

5 p.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show

5:30 p.m. – Culinary Contest Set-up, Multi-Purpose Building by appointment

5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Beef Check-in, Beef Barn

10 p.m. – All sheep and goats must be removed from the building

FRIDAY, JULY 12

6 a.m. – Swine barn opens

7-9 a.m. – 4-H Feeder Calf Check-in

9 a.m. – 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena

9:30 a.m. – Watermelon Feed – Sponsored by Farmer’s Pride Cooperative

11:30 a.m. – Serving begins for the Community Luncheon, you must have a ticket. To purchase tickets, contact a Fremont 4-H Exhibition Board Member.

12 p.m. – Community Luncheon Program and Coronation

4:30 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

5 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Relay Begins, Multi-Purpose Building

5:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H Swine Check-in, Swine Barn

All Beef are released after the Beef Show

SATURDAY, JULY 13

7-10 a.m. – C.F. Industries Free Pancake Breakfast, Multi-Purpose Building

8 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena

7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

9:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show

1:30 p.m. – Watermelon Feed sponsored by Farmer’s Pride Co-op

2 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

3 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show

6 p.m. – Release of all 4-H Static Exhibits

SUNDAY, JULY 14

1:30 p.m. – John C. Fremont Parade, Downtown Fremont

