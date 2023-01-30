Fremont bowling captures all four A-4 district titles

Fremont senior Jacob Fowler didn’t start bowling seriously until he was a junior in high school.

Now, a year and a half later, Fowler is the boy’s program’s first district champion.

“I’m pretty happy with how far I’ve come,” Fowler said.

The senior won the A-4 boys crown with a score of 552, edging out teammate Michael Saxton, who finished runner-up at 537.

Fowler started the day with a 152, then turned in the high game of the day at 217, then wrapped up the district title with a 183.

“I really just needed to stay into it mentally and stay focused on what I wanted,” Fowler said.

His journey to the individual portion of the state tournament started when his younger brother, Chase, now a freshman on this year’s team, joined the local Friday night league.

“He wanted to do a sport that I didn’t do, so he joined bowling,” Jacob Fowler said. “I’d go watch him every Friday at league and thought that looks fun, I want to join in.”

That led Fowler to make the jump to Fremont’s high school squad last year and kickstarted a year of learning the nuances of bowling.

With that year under his belt, the senior has rocketed up the high school bowling ranks, earned a spot on Midland’s men’s bowling team next year and a chance to capture a state title.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement in myself and now going down there, I want to prove that the team and I can do it,” Fowler said.

He certainly won’t be alone in Lincoln as Fremont took four of the top five spots in the individual standings and won the team title.

Beyond Fowler and Saxton in the top two spots, Andrew Wusk and Cruz Aufenkamp punched their tickets with fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively.

Wusk bowled a 489 (172, 151, 166) while Aufenkamp turned in a 482 (144, 159, 179).

Chase Fowler just missed a state spot, but secured a top ten finish, taking seventh with a round of 468 (181, 143, 144).

The Tigers had to outlast Millard North in the team race, claiming the title with a final count of 3,288 pins knocked down to the Mustang’s 3046.

In the baker’s portion, Fremont produced games of 167, 132, 179, 145, 137.

It was business as usual for the Fremont girls, marching unmatched to it’s second-straight district title with a final count of 3,409 pins knocked down, over 800 more than runner-up Millard North.

Junior Karina Capron led the charge, claim her second-straight individual district title with a three-game score of 581, well beyond runner-up Millard North’s Emily Merten’s 539.

Capron put down a 179 in game one, then followed it up with a 205 then capped off her day with a 197.

“The first game I didn’t know what I was doing,” Capron said with a chuckle. “Then I figured it out.”

It’s her second-straight tournament win after capturing the HAC girls individual title last week.

She’ll be joined in the individual portion of the state tournament next week by Haylee Bates and Kayleigh McKenzie, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bates rolled games of 156, 219 and 128 to take the fourth spot. Her 219 in the second round stood until McKenzie’s snatched the high mark of the day in her third round.

McKenzie was in trouble through two rounds after games of 140 and 116 left her on the outside looking in on a berth to the individual state tournament—only the top five placers qualify. She remedied that situation by tossing a 231 to squeak past teammate Chloe Phillips for the fifth spot with a final tally of 487.

Phillips finished sixth at 482 with games of 173, 174, 135.

Kailynn Valentine secured Fremont’s fifth spot in the top 10, taking ninth with a score of 425.

In the five baker’s games, Fremont went 155, 235, 246, 156 and 139, claiming four of the top five scores in the team portion.

The Class A state bowling tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln with the boys team tournament followed by the girls team tournament at 2 p.m.

The girls and boys finals will be held that night at 7:30 p.m.

The Class A boys individual tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 followed by the girls individual tournament, set to begin at 1 p.m.