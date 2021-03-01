Fremont boys see season end in district semifinals

The Fremont boys basketball season came to an end Saturday, falling 89-49 to Bellevue West.

The Tigers kept pace with the No. 1 team in Class in the opening frame, trailing by nine, 23-14.

Bellevue West pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Fremont 28-9 to lead 51-23 at the intermission.

Fremont finishes the year with a 5-18 record.

Sam Gifford led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Carter Sintek added nine points and Dawson Glause chipped in eight.

The Fremont boys kept their season alive for one more game, taking down Columbus 74-64 Friday night.

A monster second quarter allowed Fremont to reverse an 11-8 deficit into a 32-24 halftime lead.

The Tigers outscored the Discoverers 24-13 in the second fame.

Columbus chipped away at the Tigers lead in the third quarter, trimming the deficit down to five, 51-46.

Fremont kept Columbus at bay in the final frame to secure its fifth win of the season.