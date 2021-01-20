Fremont drops dual with Norfolk

Fremont wrestling lost its home dual with Norfolk Tuesday night 54-18.

We knew Norfolk coming was pretty tough, we’ve wrestled them a couple time already this year,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “It’s hard to keep the dual close when you have some guys out of the line-up.”

The Tigers were open at 106lbs and 113lbs to start the match and 182lbs was a double forfeit. Fremont was also without Garrett Moser, who returned to practice from injury this week, but wasn’t able to wrestle yet.

“With a full line-up the score would have been a lot different,” Wilcox said.

Fremont’s three wins came from Luke Follett at 145lbs, Tommy Wentz at 160lbs and Benny Alfaro at 220lbs.

Follett pinned Devan Schmit to pick up his seventh win of the year.

Wentz handled Hudson Waldow with a second period pin. The crowd on hand at Al Bahe Gym was not treated to a match-up between Class A’s No. 2 Norfolk’s Joshua Licking and No. 3 Wentz.

Alfaro dumped Joel Mercado to secure his pin.

Orland Estrada (120) lost in a second period pin to Calvin Empkey. Derrick Alfaro lost via pin to Dylan Busch.