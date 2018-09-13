LINCOLN — Fremont High School suffered a pair of losses Thursday during a tennis triangular.
Lincoln Southwest downed the Tigers 6-0 while Lincoln North Star beat FHS 5-1. Southwest won the other match with a 5-1 victory over the Gators.
“We had some matches to be proud of today, even if the end result didn’t work out in our favor,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.
Alex Bigsby of the Tigers picked up the win against North Star at No. 1 singles. The sophomore beat Tan Phan 8-2. He lost 8-4 to Joe Harris of Southwest.
“Alex played very well today to get a little revenge against North Star after losing to Tan Phan just two days ago,” Coach Bigsby said. “It was great to see him come out and dictate the match from start to finish. He really used the wind to his advantage and played smart tennis.”
Justin Pemberton lost 8-6 to Noah Hudson of North Star and 8-0 to Graham Hedstrom of Southwest at No. 2 singles.
“Justin’s match against North Star was a grueling, back-and-forth match that could’ve gone either way,” Bigsby said.
At No. 3 singles, Kayl Ritthaler of the Tigers lost 8-1 to Southwest and 8-2 to Aiden Bishop of North Star.
At No. 1 doubles, Austin and Brennan Callahan of the Tigers lost 8-6 to North Star’s Justin Lottman and Owen Baker and 8-4 to Southwest’s team of of O’Shea and Works.
“Austin and Brennan played two good matches, but just came up a little too short in too many games,” Bigsby said. “We need to keep working on playing a more aggressive style of tennis to beat some of these better teams.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Shane Miller and Avery Martin lost 8-6 to North Star’s Mike Bailey and Garrett Ferguson. They also fell 8-6 to Southwest’s duo of Hershberger and Johnson.
“Avery and Shane lost two very close matches,” Bigsby said. “They’re naturally frustrated, but they’re showing so much improvement from where they were just a few weeks ago.”
At No. 3 doubles, Jacob Friedrich and Anthon Siemer fell 8-1 to Southwest’s team of Neal and Clanton. North Star’s Ethan Mustard and Cooper Wesslund downed the Tigers 8-1.