The Fremont Force Yellow 12U softball team captured the Class D state championship last weekend in Hastings.
The Force outscored their opponents 48-19 during the tournament. Avery Gossett was the top pitcher as she compiled a record of 5-1.
The Force opened with a 7-1 victory over the Plattsmouth Blue Lightning. Fremont then defeated the NW Illusion 12 Gold 14-1.
In the quarterfinals, the Force beat the Elgin Eliminators 12-4. Fremont then advanced to the championship round with a 7-3 victory over BDS.
In a rematch in the finals, BDS defeated the Force 7-4 to set up the “if” game. Fremont rallied for a 4-3 victory to claim the championship.
The Force trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth. With Jenna McClain on second base and Annika Boden at first, Paige Teut ripped a double to right-center field on a 1-2 count to score McClain and Boden. Teut advanced to third on the throw to the plate trying to get Boden.
Emerson Knoell then stepped to the plate.
With a count of 0-2, the BDS pitcher uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Teut to scamper home with the winning run.
Other team members include: Anna Sendgraff, Brittney Harms, Claire Mlnarik, Lily Bolden and Kyra Bowen. The team is coached by Rory Bowen, Katie McClain and Ryan Mlnarik.