Fremont freshman football rallies for first victory

The Fremont freshman football team rattled off 22 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind win over Lincoln High Thursday 22-14.
Michael Dalton threw touchdown passes of 25- and 42- yards to Ryan Dix. Dalton also scored on a 10-yard run and converted a pair of two-point conversions.
Dakota Coon and Landon Lamson both recovered fumbles for the Tiger defense.
The Fremont junior varsity football team claimed a 29-12 win over Lincoln Northeast.
