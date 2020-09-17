 Skip to main content
Fremont freshman football rallies for first victory
The Fremont freshman football team rattled off 22 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind win over Lincoln High Thursday 22-14.

Michael Dalton threw touchdown passes of 25- and 42- yards to Ryan Dix. Dalton also scored on a 10-yard run and converted a pair of two-point conversions.

Dakota Coon and Landon Lamson both recovered fumbles for the Tiger defense.

The Fremont junior varsity football team claimed a 29-12 win over Lincoln Northeast.

