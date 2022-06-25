Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 27-July 1.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, buttermilk biscuit and margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens, sweet potato salad, housemade croutons, fruit cobbler or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken breast over white citrus rice, California blend vegetables, whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Fire braised chicken breast on a Kaiser bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomato, potato wedges and roasted baby carrots or roast beef and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue pork ribbette, potato salad, broccoli and whole grain hamburger bun or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, fresh mixed melon, 1% or skim milk.

