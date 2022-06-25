 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 27-July 1

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 27-July 1.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, buttermilk biscuit and margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens, sweet potato salad, housemade croutons, fruit cobbler or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken breast over white citrus rice, California blend vegetables, whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Fire braised chicken breast on a Kaiser bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomato, potato wedges and roasted baby carrots or roast beef and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue pork ribbette, potato salad, broccoli and whole grain hamburger bun or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, fresh mixed melon, 1% or skim milk.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News