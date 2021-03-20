Fremont High graduate finishes as a finalist in photojournalism challenge

Emma Storms, a sophomore advertising and public relations major from Fremont, was one of five finalists in the virtual Philip Perry Photojournalism Challenge on March 14.

Luci Moran, a senior journalism major from Omaha, won the top prize for her essay “The Nature of Motherhood.”

Moran will receive a $10,000 scholarship to complete her studies at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Her story explored postpartum depression and the challenges faced by new mothers, such as Sam Vargas of Lincoln.

The annual competition is a test of determination and drive. This year, 20 students had 24 hours to shoot and compose a photo essay of up to 12 images around the theme of “Mother Earth.” Five professional photojournalists judged the essays in two rounds. In the second round, five finalists were selected to present their work to the judges and a public audience, where the winner was selected.

This year’s judges were Allen Schaben, staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times; Calla Kessler, a freelance photographer in New York City; Julia Dean, founder and executive director of The Los Angeles Center of Photography; and Ted Kirk, former photo editor of the Lincoln Journal Star.

To view all of the finalists' essays, visit https://journalism.unl.edu/2021-perry-challenge.

