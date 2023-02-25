The Nebraska Department of Education recognized four Fremont High School students as Distinguished World Language Scholars during World Language Week 2023.

A total of 49 Nebraska students were honored as Distinguished World Language Scholars.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

The following Fremont High School students were recognized in German and Spanish languages.

High Honors: Daxton Graham, German Novice (Levels 1 and 2), Brenda Schiermeyer, teacher; McKenna Olson, German Intermediate Low (Levels 3 and 4), Schiermeyer, teacher.

Honors: Rebeka Voss, German Language Learning, Schiermeyer, teacher; Braeden Willnerd, Spanish Language Learning, Shea Aherns, teacher.

“We are incredibly proud to have teachers like Brenda and Shea to teach our students world languages at such a high level of language proficiency,” Myron Sikora, FHS principal, stated in a press release.