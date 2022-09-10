Fremont Mall supporting business, community

Whether you are looking for a bite to eat, a new outfit or looking to see the latest flick on the big screen, the Fremont Mall has what you are looking for.

Located at 860 E. 23 St. in Fremont, the Fremont Mall was built in 1966, and has seen a variety of stores come and go through the years. Managed by DP Management, LLC, the group here is always looking for ways to expand the mall and be involved in the community.

Current businesses include: Fremont Theatres, Bath and Body Works, Bling, Club Fitness 27:17, Dunham’s Sports, Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Gas, Imperial Palace Express, Maurices, Midland University Dance Team, Midland University Powerlifting Team, Nebraska Sports, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Village Inn, Shoe Sensation and Summit Medical Staffing. Many of these businesses have local leadership.

“Having a local presence is a key factor,” said Assistant Manager David Gibbs, of having local folks right inside the mall. .

There are a variety of items and services can be found in the mall including sportswear at Nebraska Sports, personal training at Club Fitness 27:17, and some of the latest fashions at Bling, which is a women’s boutique and Maurices.

A common sight at the mall is Midland athletes. The dance team’s studio and the powerlifting team’s space can be found alongside other businesses .

When bringing in news stores, there are some restrictions through their current leases, Gibbs explained. Meaning there would not be competition or things like that. But there are exceptions including the two sports businesses. Although they are similar, Gibbs said, they complement each other.

To help grow the mall, the management group travels to conferences and other similar events to see what is offered at other malls and what could work here, in Fremont. These are good “old-fashion networking” opportunities, Gibbs added. The Fremont Mall is continually trying to bring in other retailers and revitalize the retail sector of Fremont, he added.

If a retailer is interested and the prospect of coming to Fremont comes about, the group from the mall will work out all the details and ensure it’s a good fit for the retailer and the community.

The Fremont Mall enjoys being involved in and doing what’s best for the community. This includes being an active member in the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. They take part in networking events often.

“We always welcome people coming to us as well,” Gibbs said, if there is anyone in the community interested in establishing their business in the mall.

With the space they have open, the mall has partnered with nonprofits to help them with various events. An example is working with the Fremont Area Community Foundation to hold a food drive. Hy-Vee was able to help with some of the food, and the organization and its volunteers were able to pack food boxes for those in need.

“We try to foster those relationships the best we can,” Gibbs said.

They also get the students from Midland involved. Events with the two teams include handing out candy during the Halloween event, Mall-o-Ween. Mall-o-Ween will return 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Stores and athletes will participate in interacting with the kids from the community.

The mall also has a monthly blood drive through the American Red Cross. In the past, they have participated in other events such as Stuff the Cruiser. You can also find them on social media, hosting drawings for baskets filled with products from the mall.

Supporting the businesses located in the mall is important, but the group also enjoys supporting the community, Gibbs said.

“I just like seeing the community be brought together,” said Maggie Wiens, the mall administrator. “It’s all different ages, everybody as a community comes together. … Getting to meet new people and reconnect with old friends kind of thing. So it’s really kind of nice to see the community brought together for things like that.”

Being a big part of the community in size, the group in the mall wants to make sure they have a big presence in the community as well, Gibbs said.

“We want to be here for the community and we want to be here for the tenants,” Gibbs said. “The No. 1 thing we tell the tenants is we’re here as a platform for your success. We try to translate that across the board.”

To reach the mall, you can call 402-727-0547 or email fremontmall@dp-mgmt.com. For more information, visit fremontmallneb.com/.