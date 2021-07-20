Fremont-native Craig Moore tabbed as next Ohio baseball coach

Archbishop Bergan great Craig Moore was tabbed as the 10th head coach the Ohio baseball program the university announced Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Julie Cromer and the search committee for giving me this unbelievable opportunity to lead the Bobcat baseball program moving forward,” Moore said. “Ohio baseball has great history and tradition and I look forward to working with our current players, staff, and alumni to build on that foundation that has been set by those before me”

Moore has spent the last nine season with the Bobcats, serving as Ohio’s interim head coach during the 2021 season after previously serving as an assistant coach for eight seasons.

“I am excited for Craig Moore to take over the Ohio baseball program,” said Director of Athletics Julie Cromer in a press release. “Craig’s previous experience as a collegiate head coach came through this spring, as he set the foundation for the championship culture that Ohio alumni and fans are accustomed to experiencing. The Ohio baseball program will continue pursuing competitive excellence under Coach Moore’s leadership.”

Last season, Moore led the Bobcats to their first winning season since 2017, an eight-win improvement from the 2019 season.