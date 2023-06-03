When Max Frank and Hannah Sederburg made the decision to become the new owners of Fremont Nutrition, it marked the beginning of a new career for both of them.

“It’s been a change of pace for both of us, but in a good way,” Frank said. “We love the fact that Fremont Nutrition is here to serve the community with good nutrition and a quick stop to keep our busy customers properly fueled through their days. There are so many good people in this community and the opportunity to take over was a no brainer for us.”

Frank graduated from college in 2020 with a degree in business administration degree.

“I got my first job in Waterloo, Nebraska, in the agricultural industry shortly after,” he said. “Last September, I resigned from that job and took over Fremont Nutrition full time.”

Sederburg, who is Frank’s fiancée as well as business partner, is a fourth-grade teacher at Grant Elementary School in Fremont and also coaches softball for Fremont High School.

Both Frank and Sederburg are Nebraska natives.

“I was raised in the small town of Osmond in northeast Nebraska,” Frank said. “I graduated from Osmond High School. Hannah grew up in Elkhorn, where she graduated from Elkhorn South High School.”

The new owners have made some changes.

“There have been a few tweaks to the daily operation side,” Frank said. “We’ve rearranged some equipment for better efficiency. We offer weekly loaded tea specials along with seasonal and monthly menus for more variety of options. We also have been trying to spice up the marketing side as well.”

Barista Elli Dahl is particularly impressed with the marketing strategies Frank and Sederburg have utilized since becoming owners of Fremont Nutrition.

“They post on Instagram, featuring photos of customers with the beverages they ordered,” Dahl said. “They also do a great job of promoting some of the menu items to draw people in.”

Formerly a lifeguard for both Fremont’s Splash Station and the Fremont Golf Club, Dahl began working at Fremont Nutrition during her senior year of high school.

“I needed a summer job and a family friend who knew the former owners recommended Fremont Nutrition to me,” she said.

Dahl said she likes the face-to-face interaction with customers as well as the health benefits included with the beverages she serves.

“I grew up with an awareness of the importance of good nutrition,” she said. “My parents always made sure we had the right nutrients.”

Dahl also said she enjoys working for a business that is a community in and of itself.

“It’s sort of a club,” she said. “We also have stores in Gretna, Omaha, Elkhorn and Lincoln.”

Beverages offered at Fremont Nutrition include fruit-blend tea, coffee and shakes.

“We’re able to tell customers anything they need to know as far as calories, protein, vitamins, minerals, carbs, gluten, sugar and caffeine,” she said.

If customers request extra benefits, Dahl said she recommends the loaded tea, adding, “It has collagen, and hydration.”

Another nutrient found in beverages served at Fremont Nutrition is Herbalife’s Niteworks, which is said to help with circulatory and vascular health.

Which beverages are the biggest sellers at Fremont Nutrition?

“The Mermaid is the most popular tea on our menu as well as the Miami Vice,” Frank said. “Our weekly loaded teas and monthly menus are popular as well. For protein coffees, everybody likes the Caramel Iced Protein Coffee or the S’mores flavor as well.”

When it comes to cool refreshment, Frank said the shakes are really where it’s at.

“Our Monster Cookie shake is the most popular shake on our menu,” he said. “We also have a Birthday Cake and Brown Sugar Poptart that are very popular as well.”

“Right now the Bahama Mama and the Surf’s Up are really popular,” Dahl added. “People also love our Beach Bum.”

Frank has a little advice for those thinking about starting a business.

“If you have been considering being an entrepreneur and haven’t made that jump yet, all I can say is to take the leap and don’t look back,” Frank said. “Because at the end of the day, you don’t want to look back on a life of what ifs. Also be willing to work hard and enjoy the process.”

He notes the transition was made easier by having talented and supportive individuals on their team.

“Our business network along with our accountant have been super helpful in this whole process of being new owners,” Frank said. “It’s hard to do everything yourself, so having a great team to get the job done always makes a huge difference.”

The new owners appreciate being members of Fremont’s business community?

“The most gratifying thing for us is seeing all the faces that walk through the door,” Frank said. “We hold high value on our customers. We have met so many amazing people. This community has really welcomed us with open arms and we are grateful that we are a part of Fremont. Hannah and I are down-to-earth people and cannot wait to serve Fremont for many years to come.”

Fremont Nutrition, 2830 E. 23rd St., is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.