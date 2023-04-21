The Fremont girls tennis team notched three individual championships at their home meet Friday as No. 2 singles Kate Denker, No. 1 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Becca Baker and No. 2 doubles McKenzie Thayer and Bethany Miller all escaped the day without a loss.

The three goal medals however weren’t enough to take home the team title as the Tigers finished runner-up to Lincoln Southeast 54-52.

Bigsby and Baker were the lone No. 2 seed to take home an individual championship as they knocked off top-seeded Lincoln Southwest’s pairing of Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold 8-4 in the finals.

The pair reached the championship match with an 8-0 win in the opening round over Bellevue East and an 8-4 win over Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals.

At No. 2 doubles, Thayer and Miller were in cruise control until the finals, sweeping their opening round match-up against Bellevue East 8-0 and winning 8-1 over Norfolk in the semifinals.

Papillion-La Vista’s Emmie Wills and Katie Van Sant pushed Fremont’s No. 2 pairing, but Thayer and Miller ultimately prevailed 8-5.

Denker went through the No. 2 singles bracket nearly uncontested, dropping just three games on the day with wins of 8-0, 8-1 and 8-2.

Nora Pentel, as the No. 2 seed in No. 1 singles, was knocked off in the opening round 8-4, but regrouped to win her final two matches 8-0 and 8-3 to finish in fifth.

Fremont will host Lincoln Southwest for a dual at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for their next action. The dual was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 20, but was postponed due to weather.