Fremont retiree finds new career

Pam Hindman had always wanted to own a business, but it wasn’t until she retired from the State of Nebraska that she began thinking seriously about opening a shop.

“My daughter had been selling Lula Roe leggings out of her home,” Hindman said. “So I thought I’d give that a try.”

Hindman started selling clothes out of her home, but in time she needed more room and opened the Main Street Boutique in Blair, which is still operating.

While attending a craft fair in Mead, Hindman met vendor Mari Hidy, who was selling T-shirts.

“She asked me if she could sell her T-shirts in my shop,” Hindman said. “Eventually, we got to talking about opening a store that offers a variety of crafts.”

In addition to clothing, Pam’z Unique Klozet at 653 N. Main St. in Fremont, sells such items as car coasters, galvanized signs, beverage cups and assorted wood carvings.

Larry Dawson’s Barn Wood Crafts and More in Bennington is one of Hindman’s first vendors to use her shop to sell their products.

“I met Larry at a craft fair in Bennington,” Hindman said, “and we continued meeting at other craft shows. I asked him if he’d like to sell some of his items in my store.”

Dawson took a personal interest in setting up the display area for his wood crafts as well as laser wood designs and engravings.

“I do get a lot of comments on my displays,” Dawson said. “I enjoy taking old things that people bring to me and making them into something new and different.”

Dawson recalled seeing Hindman at a craft fair in Bennington.

“We were set up on the second floor of the Stumble Inn,” Dawson said. “I had a lightbulb above my area, but Pam was in the dark. So I called my wife and told her to bring whatever bulbs we had on hand. She came out with a box full, and I was able to create a well-lit display area for her.”

It is Dawson’s lamps that can be seen in the window facing Military Avenue.

With the exception of clothing, all items sold in Pam’z Unique Klozet are homemade.

“It’s a good way for vendors to showcase their crafts,” Hindman said.

The products she makes are socks with humorous messages, under the label Two Left Feet.

“I try to keep vendors local or close by,” Hindman said.

In addition to paying a monthly fee for the use of her shop, vendors also have the option of working eight to nine hours a month to cover the expense.

Another vendor who uses Pam’z Unique Klozet to sell his products is Tony Damme, whose Best Damme Honey is a big seller.

Can you imagine garlic-flavored honey?

“Tastes great mixed with barbecue sauce,” Hindman said.

Also available is a variety of seasonings.

If customers don’t see exactly what they want in Pam’z Unique Klozet, Hindman takes custom orders.

“The two most popular custom-made items are T-shirts and signs,” she said.

Born and raised in Fremont, Hindman said she had always wanted to own her own business, but had never taken steps to do so until she was facing retirement.

“I worked for eight years in the call center at DHHS,” she said. “I used my last paycheck to get my license and start building my inventory.”

Hindman loves helping vendors sell their products. She plans make the sidewalk space in front of her shop available as well.

“My granddaughter set up a lemonade stand last summer. She also sold hotdogs, chips and cookies. The sign she made read, The Hole Meal Deal,” she said.

Although Pam’z Unique Klozet is normally closed on Sundays and Mondays, it will be open all week for John C. Fremont Days.

Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Pam’z Unique Klozet opened May 3.

