Fremont sends 12 to HAC finals

Fremont will be well represented in the Heartland Athletic Conference finals after Friday’s preliminary rounds.

The boys 200-yard medley relay team—Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, John Monson and Cade Arnett—swam a 1:40.34 to make it into the finals with the third fastest time.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Christ, Arnett, Lamson and Monson took fourth to move on to the finals with a time of 1:32.82

Christ and Cade Arnett both made the consolation finals in the 50 freestyle with Christ logging a 23.11 for the 10th fastest time and Arnett going for a 24.11 for 13th.

Monson made the finals in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 54.01 for the 6th fastest time of the prelims. Lamson swam a 57.79 to reach the consolation finals.

Monson will also swim in the 100 backstroke finals, earning the final spot in the finals in eighth with a 55.99.

Lamson also moved on in the event, swimming a a 56.67 to finish behind Monson.

Micah Moore will swim in the consolation finals of the 500 freestyle after putting in a 5:31.98.

The Tiger girls advanced all three relay teams to the finals, with the quartet of Jane Busboom, Grace Blick, Ryleigh Schroeter and Elisabeth Meyer taking second in the 200 medley relay with a 1:51.96.

Jesse, Schroeter, Meyer and Lucy Dillon took second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.31.

Dillon, Blick, Madelyn Buck and Karsen Jesse took care of the 400 freestyle in 3:44.13, the third fastest time of the event, to move on.

Schroeter also made the finals as an individual in the 200 freestyle, claiming the fifth fastest time of the day in 1:59.21, and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.17.

Busboom also advanced to Saturday in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and will compete in the consolation finals.

Charlotte Vech earned a spot in the consolation finals of the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:24.57.

Fremont will have four swimmers in the 50 freestyle Saturday with a pair in each finals.

Jesse turned in the second fastest time in the 50 freestyle with a 24.32. Joining her in the finals is Meyer, who had a 25.23 to claim the eighth spot.

Buck was edged out of the finals by Meyer and enters the consolation finals with the top time for that group with a 25.23.

Dillon rounds out the group with a 25.49 for 13th.

Jesse also notched a spot in the 100 freestyle finals, swimming a 54.56 to earn a seventh place finish. Buck claimed a spot in the consolation finals of the race with a 54.77 as did Meyer with a 55.94.

In the 500 free, Vech and Kiera Spilinek swam fast enough to make the consolation finals with times of 5:39.76 and 5:49.32, respectively.

Blick secured an individual race Saturday with a 1:13.06 in the 100 breaststroke.

Racing resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday.

