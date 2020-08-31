Fremont softball finishes third at Blair Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Fremont softball team finished third at the Blair Invite on Saturday, beating Arlington 12-3 to finish off the tournament.

The Lady Tigers bounced back from a heartbreaking semifinals loss to Blair, 6-5 in eight innings, to plate six runs in the top of the first, claiming a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“The girls bounced back after an emotional loss to Blair and really took care of business in the third place game,” coach Michael Schleicher said.

Emma Sorensen led the offense with a bases clearing triple as the big hit in the first. She finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run in addition to six RBIs.

Mackenzie Kinning sent a solo shot over the fence in the second to extend the Lady Tigers lead to 7-0.

Arlington got three runs back in the third to make it 7-3.

Fremont closed out the game with a six-spot in the sixth, setting the final score at 12-3.

“We really had a total team effort at the plate today highlighted by several home runs, including Mackenzie Kinning going long in all 3 games,” Schleicher said.

Blair 6, Fremont 5 eight innings