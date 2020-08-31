Fremont softball finishes third at Blair Invite

The Fremont softball team finished third at the Blair Invite on Saturday, beating Arlington 12-3 to finish off the tournament.
The Lady Tigers bounced back from a heartbreaking semifinals loss to Blair, 6-5 in eight innings, to plate six runs in the top of the first, claiming a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“The girls bounced back after an emotional loss to Blair and really took care of business in the third place game,” coach Michael Schleicher said.
Emma Sorensen led the offense with a bases clearing triple as the big hit in the first. She finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run in addition to six RBIs.
Mackenzie Kinning sent a solo shot over the fence in the second to extend the Lady Tigers lead to 7-0.
Arlington got three runs back in the third to make it 7-3.
Fremont closed out the game with a six-spot in the sixth, setting the final score at 12-3.
“We really had a total team effort at the plate today highlighted by several home runs, including Mackenzie Kinning going long in all 3 games,” Schleicher said.
Blair 6, Fremont 5 eight innings
The Lady Tigers rallied to score three runs in the final three innings before surrendering the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh and the game-winning run in the eighth.
Fremont broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with Kylie Phillips launching a solo home run and Emerson Gilfry driving in Anna Prauner with an error.
In the home half of the fifth, Blair took the lead with a grand slam off Fremont pitcher Ella Cooper to take a 4-2 lead.
Kinning came through with her second home of the day to the point with a three-run shot in the top of the seventh to give Fremont a one-run cushion, 5-4.
Blair responded by scoring one run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, then walked off with an RBI single.
Fremont 6, Omaha Westside 0
Fremont started the tournament with a 6-0 win over the Warriors
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first and three more runs in the second to cruise the tournament opening win.
