Fremont softball ranked No. 9 in latest poll

Comments: Neumann solidified the top spot with a 3-0 win against Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Saturday’s GACC Tournament. The Cavaliers and Bluejays could see each other again this weekend in the Aquinas Tournament, an event that also includes No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia. Neumann has scored eight or more runs in nine games. Malcolm is not penalized for losses to teams in higher classes. The big riser is Yutan/Mead, which is 7-0 against Class C competition, and already has surpassed last year’s win total of six.