Fremont softball takes first loss of season

Fremont softball lost its home opener Thursday night 16-7 in six innings to Kearney at Schilke Field. It’s the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers (4-1).

“We just talked to the girls about how we’ve got to make sure we are invested in every play,” coach Michael Schleicher said. “I thought there were certain at-bats and certain times defensively that we went up to bat without a plan and maybe spaced out a little bit in our defensive coverages with where we needed to be.

“If we want to go from being a good team to being a great team, we have to be ready every play.”

Kearney jumped out to an early lead plating a run in the top of the first and four runs in the second to stake out a 5-0 advantage.

“You dig yourself a hole like that, it tells you a lot about the state of mind of your kids,” Schleicher said. “They battled back a little, not quite to where we needed to be.”

Fremont chipped away with a pair of runs in the home half of the second.

Emerson Gilfry reached with a one-out hit by pitch. Mallory Schleicher followed with a line drive to right for Ella Cooper.