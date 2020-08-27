Fremont softball takes first loss of season

Fremont softball lost its home opener Thursday night 16-7 in six innings to Kearney at Schilke Field. It’s the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers (4-1).
“We just talked to the girls about how we’ve got to make sure we are invested in every play,” coach Michael Schleicher said. “I thought there were certain at-bats and certain times defensively that we went up to bat without a plan and maybe spaced out a little bit in our defensive coverages with where we needed to be.
“If we want to go from being a good team to being a great team, we have to be ready every play.”
Kearney jumped out to an early lead plating a run in the top of the first and four runs in the second to stake out a 5-0 advantage.
“You dig yourself a hole like that, it tells you a lot about the state of mind of your kids,” Schleicher said. “They battled back a little, not quite to where we needed to be.”
Fremont chipped away with a pair of runs in the home half of the second.
Emerson Gilfry reached with a one-out hit by pitch. Mallory Schleicher followed with a line drive to right for Ella Cooper.
The sophomore drove in Gilfry with a grounder through the left side of the infield. Schleicher took advantage of a throw down to second on Cooper’s steal attempt to swipe home herself, bringing Fremont to within three, 5-2.
Kearney responded with a five-spot in the third with a ground-rule double followed by a home run doing all the damage.
Mackenzie Kinning drove in a run in the third with an RBI single, scoring Gilfty.
The Lady Tigers sprung for four runs in the fourth, getting back to within four runs, 10-6. Fremont loaded the bases with three of the first four batters of the frame reaching.
Anna Prauner notched an RBI with a line drive single to right. Alexa Chapman followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, to make it a 10-5 game.
Gilfry nearly left the yard for a two-out grand slam following a Kinning walk, but ended a few feet shy of fence. Fremont was still able to get runs out of the pop fly as it was dropped by the left fielder, allowing two runs to score.
“I commend our base runners that kept running and didn’t give up because until you hear the umpire say out, the play isn’t done,” Schleicher said.
The back-and-forth action continued into the fifth with Kearney adding four runs to its lead in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Sophomore Ella Cooper was tagged with the loss, her first of the season, after allowing 10 runs (six earned) in three innings of work while striking out and walking a pair.
Hadeley Dowty tossed the final three innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with two punch outs.
Fremont dropped the second game of the doubleheader 11-0 in five innings. The Lady Tigers face Westside in the opening round of the Blair Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
