Fremont splits with Lincoln Northstar

Fremont won the opening game of its doubleheader with Lincoln North Star Thursday 6-2 before losing a shootout with the Navigators in game two 15-8.

The Tigers scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings to break up a 2-2 tie after the opening frame.

North Star capitalized on a Fremont error to extend the top of the first and hit a two-run home run to start the scoring.

The Tigers answered back with two runs coming in on back-to-back RBI singles by Ella Cooper and Maggie McClain.

Cooper, after yielding the homer in the first, tossed six shutout frames while allowing just two more hits and striking out a total of eight to get the win.

McClain gave Fremont the lead for good with a two-run bomb of her own in the bottom of the third to make it 4-2.

A bases loaded single by Avery Gossett in the bottom of the fourth scored the final runs of the game.

North Star jumped on Fremont in the second game, putting up four runs in the top of the first and two runs in the top of the second.

Fremont halved the deficit in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run by Jocelyn Limbach and an RBI single from Jenna McClain.

That’d be as close as the Tigers game in the night cap as North Star added two runs in the fourth with Fremont mustering a single run in response in the bottom of the fifth.

Both teams put up three runs in the sixth while the final frame save North Star score four and Fremont rally for one run.

Cooper tallied the run in the fifth for Fremont with a solo shot out to center field.

Tatum Moore joined the home run club with a solo home run as part of the three run sixth. Cooper tallied the other two runs with a double, scoring Jenna McClain and Karina Capron.

Gossett scored the final run for the Tigers, crossing on an RBI groundout by Zoey Bisson after hitting a lead-off triple.

Fremont (25-10) will play in the HAC tournament Saturday, earning the No. 2 seed.

The Tigers will start the tournament against the winner of host Columbus and Lincoln High at noon Saturday with the semifinals and finals to follow.