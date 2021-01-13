Fremont swim competes against Burke, Lincoln East

The Fremont swim team took to the pool Wednesday night at home against Lincoln East and Omaha Burke.

The Tigers lost 81-78 to Burke and 133.5-48.5 to Lincoln East while the Lady Tigers squad fell 111-59 to Burke and 138-37 to East.

“The team really stepped up to the challenge and raced hard and well,” Fremont coach David Struble said. “Lincoln East and Burke are much larger teams but we had some Tigers still winning events and relays pushing the two teams right down to the finish.”

Karsen Jesse had a standout performance for the Lady Tigers, winning both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

Jesse logged a season-best 25.89 in the 50 freestyle to win the event then came back and posted a 56.34 in the 100 freestyle.

Jesse also helped a pair of relay teams to top four finishes. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lucy Dillon, Kiera Spilinek, Ellie Schiemann and Jesse took third with a time of 4:07.50.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay team—Dillon and Jensen in addition to Grace Blick and Elisabeth Meyer—also logged a third place finish in 1:47.08.

The 200-yard medley relay team—Blick, Meyer, Schiemann and Charlotte Vech, took fourth with a time of 2:07.97.