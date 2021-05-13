STATE BOUND: 30 FHS athletes punch ticket to state out of A-1 district meet

“We’ve been right on the edge of that this entire season and we’ve really stretched our second handoff a little bit, so I thought that made a difference, plus with Tania on the anchor edging (Lincoln Southwest’s Nikki) Dirks there out at the end was a great way to wrap up the regular season,” Roffers said.

Gleason had a busy day, qualifying in the 100m and the 200m. Gleason posted a 12.57 in the 100m to take third. In the 200m, Gleason broke the 26 second mark to record a 25.87.

Cooper also earned a spot in the 100m, clocking a time of 12.98, finishing sixth in the finals heat.

Gleason capped off the day with the Lady Tigers 4x400m relay team—Elli Dahl, Glause and Sheppard—which finished second in 4:02.95.

Lucy Dillon and Taylor McCabe both punched their tickets to Omaha in the 400m, coming in second and third respectively. Dillon logged a 57.73 while McCabe ran a 59.22. Sheppard rounded out the trio with a 1:00.61 - the third fastest non-medalist time in the state.

Dillon, McCabe and Shelby Bracker also all reached the state meet in the 800m, claiming spots 2-3-4 in the race. Dillon led with a time of 2:17.7 followed by McCabe at 2:18.81 and Bracker in 2:19.05.