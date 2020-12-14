Fremont wrestling competes at Bellevue East duals

The Fremont wrestling team went 1-3 at the Bellevue East duals Saturday.

“Once again, we had a few important wrestlers out of the line-up which resulted in giving up 24 points in almost every dual,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “However, we had some very solid individual performances.”

The Tigers lone dual win of the day came against the host Chieftains 54-18 with Fremont winning all five matches wrestled by pin.

Fremont fell to Gretna 51-22, Elkhorn South 65-9 and North Platte 52-18 in their losses.

The day didn’t go without some standout individual performances. Tommy Wentz (170) went 4-0 on the day and picked up his 100th career win.

Garrett Moser (220) took care of Gretna’s Breken Heiman with a 12-3 major decision, but was sidelined the rest of the tournament due to injury.

Justin Leon (152) went 3-1 to finish runner-up in the weight class.

“ I really felt that Justin Leon stepped up in a big way,” Wilcox said.

Freshman Michael Dalton (160) secured his first career win over Bellevue East’s Marshall Chandler with a third period pin.

