Fremont XC hosts virtual Spilinek 5k Run

The Fremont cross country program held its annual Craig Spilinek 5k Run over the past week virtually.

“It’s never quite the same if you aren’t together,” Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon said. “That’s really the fun of the Spilnek run.”

Alumni ran their own 5k route while the 18-and-under division ran the traditional course around the high school and Clemmons Park over the course of the week.

Trevor Wiegert, a member of the 2013 state championship team and former Nebraska-Kearney runner, turned in the top time of the alumni, clocking in at 16:57. Brock Hegarty, class of 2017, finished second with a time of 17:25 and Ross McMahon, a member of the 2018 state title team, took third with a time of 18:10.

“We just want to see them and our high school guys love to see them, so having a virtual (race) missed a little bit of that element, but I got a lot of emails back saying they still felt a connection and that’s the big deal,” McMahon said.

Senior Owen Wagner owned the 18-and-under division with a time of 16:19. Juniors Carter Waters and Braden Taylor took second and third with times of 16:32 and 16:51, respectively.

The plan currently is to return to an in-person race next year.

