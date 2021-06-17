Fremont's Micah Moore talks about camp season, upcoming senior year

Fremont running back Micah Moore has been showcasing his speed and athleticism on the summer circuit.

“It’s been quite the experience,” Moore said. “I went to one camp last year, but these camps have been different. It’s just been fun.”

Last week, it was a private workout with the Husker, led by running back coach Ryan Held.

“I’ve been a Husker fan for my whole life, so getting to experience it first hand was cool,” Moore said.

Moore posted his best 40-time during the workout, clocking in at 4.5 seconds while going through drills for an hour at Nebraska.

Earlier this summer, the senior-to-be took part in the Lindenwood mega camp.

“There were a lot of people and a lot of coaches,” Moore said. “It felt like just another day on the job.”

Moore has been the Tigers workhouse for the last two years including last season’s 1,024 yard effort—the four most rushing yards in a single season at Fremont.

The three-sport athlete will have a chance to go down as one of the best in Fremont history with the career rushing yardage record, rushing touchdown record and all-time carries mark within reach in the 2021 season.