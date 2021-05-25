Fremont's Tyler Show sits ten-over after opening round at Class A state golf

Fremont’s Tyler Show sits in a tie for 43rd at the end of the first day of the Class A state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club.
The junior carded a +10, 82, matching five other competitors.
His lone birdie on the day came on the par four 12th hole.
He will tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Three Lincoln Pius X golfers are tied for second place, which has the Thunderbolts atop the team standing.
Creighton Prep’s Jacob Boor, who shot a 31 on the front nine, will arrive for the final 18 holes Wednesday as the leader after shooting a 4-under 68.
Pius X has three golfers not far behind. Seniors Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg each shot 2-under 70 and are tied for second place.
The Thunderbolts and Junior Jays have taken charge in the team race. Pius X shot a 285 and Creighton Prep, the defending state champion, a 290. Gretna is in third place 22 shots back. Lincoln Southwest is eighth and Lincoln East is 10th.
Boor birdied Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on the front nine to take the early lead. After bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, he rebounded with a birdie on the par-three 17th.
Hoiberg began his day with an eagle on No. 1 and followed with four birdies. Sander was aided by four birdies on the front nine, and Kolbas, who finished second at state as a freshman, finished his round with four pars and two birdies.
Class CLogan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer is tied for eighth after shooting a +9, 80 in Kearney Country Club.
The senior carded birdies on holes No. 4, 7 and 14 to stake his spot inside the top ten.
Bergan’s Brady Davis is tied for 20th after a +14, 85.
North Bend Central’s Connor Schlueter is tied for 12th after a +10, 81.
Yutan currently sits in sixth as a team led by Will Elgert, who matched Hagerbaumer with a +9, 80.