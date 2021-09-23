Freya
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 25-year-old Lyons man was sentenced to three to five years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for intentionally striking a man with h…
- Updated
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sent…
- Updated
Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be chemically renovated Wednesday, Sept. 22, to remove the existing fish population.
- Updated
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Sept. 20, Eric A. Jackson, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, obstructing/flight to a…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
In operating the Tow Line for the last decade with her husband, Dan, Nicole Gillis said she cherishes the connections made there.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m., Sept. 18, Dylan B. Springgate, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation at a r…
- Updated
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Sept. 19, Mario Morales, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct afte…