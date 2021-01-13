From D-1 to Division 1: Grant Frickenstein's enjoying his college experience

Former Bergan basketball star Grant Frickenstein grew up dreaming of playing against Kansas at the vaunted Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

“I went to basketball camps there, I went on a tour of the place when I was younger,” Frickenstein said. “It was my dad’s favorite college growing up and it turned into my favorite college basketball team.”

The redshirt-freshman for Nebraska-Omaha got to check off the bucket list item this year as UNO filled out its non-conference schedule with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas.

“It was a crazy experience, I had always dreamt about playing there,” Frickenstein said.

Frickenstein saw three minutes of action and got off two shots in the 95-50 loss in front of almost 2,000 fans.

“It was a cool experience being in that historic place,” Frickenstein said. “So many hall of famer have played on that court and it was pretty cool just thinking about me playing on that court.”

Frickensein also got to be a part of UNO’s first clash with Creighton in the regular season in 25 years plus road trips to Kansas State and Colorado because of how COVID-19 has affected schedules across the country.