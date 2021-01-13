From D-1 to Division 1: Grant Frickenstein's enjoying his college experience

Former Bergan basketball star Grant Frickenstein grew up dreaming of playing against Kansas at the vaunted Phog Allen Fieldhouse.
“I went to basketball camps there, I went on a tour of the place when I was younger,” Frickenstein said. “It was my dad’s favorite college growing up and it turned into my favorite college basketball team.”
The redshirt-freshman for Nebraska-Omaha got to check off the bucket list item this year as UNO filled out its non-conference schedule with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas.
“It was a crazy experience, I had always dreamt about playing there,” Frickenstein said.
Frickenstein saw three minutes of action and got off two shots in the 95-50 loss in front of almost 2,000 fans.
“It was a cool experience being in that historic place,” Frickenstein said. “So many hall of famer have played on that court and it was pretty cool just thinking about me playing on that court.”
Frickensein also got to be a part of UNO’s first clash with Creighton in the regular season in 25 years plus road trips to Kansas State and Colorado because of how COVID-19 has affected schedules across the country.
“It’s been a lot of craziness,” Frickenstein said. “It’s all thrown up and we are rolling with the punches basically.”
Frickenstein, who averaged 20.9 points per game as a senior while leading the Knights to a state runner-up finish, took a red-shirt year in his first year with UNO to get up to speed with playing at the Division I level.
“It was a big change from playing Class D-1 to Division I college basketball,” Frickenstein said. “The game was a lot faster, people have a lot more moves that they can do, people can stop your drive a lot faster and they are more physical.”
As the No. 2 all-time scorer in Bergan history, there wasn’t much time spent on the bench for Frickenstein in high school, so seeing the game from a new angle while on the bench was eye opening.
“I was able to see things a lot better than when I was actually playing, so it was nice to get that view and experience,” Frickenstein.
As the former Knight settled into the program, he knew he could compete at that level.
“I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable and more familiar with the guys, I realized I was in a good spot,” Frickenstein said.