From daily tests to positivity rate charts, here's a look at the Big Ten's coronavirus strategy

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

Each institution will designate a chief infection officer to oversee the collection and reporting of data for the Big Ten.

All COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes.

Morton Schapiro, the chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern president, said the turning point for him in deciding to play football in the fall was the unanimous opinion of the medical experts that the season could proceed safely with the protocols in place.