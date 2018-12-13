The Nebraska caravan is headed Southwest for a closing push before the contact period ends this weekend.
Husker head coach Scott Frost and most of the staff were in the Phoenix area on Thursday where they were expected to visit a pair of key targets in four-star defensive end Ty Robinson (Higley High) and defensive back Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field).
The visits will likely follow the same kind of format that NU used with verbally committed all-purpose back Wandale Robinson in Kentucky and coveted outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall in Florida earlier this week. That is, they will bring every coach they can to each.
Frost will be part of the closing pitch to Robinson, as Higley High coach Eddy Zubey told the Journal Star last week that the Huskers had secured the final in-home visit with the 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end.
Robinson's already hosted his other three finalists -- Oregon, Alabama and USC -- this week and now NU gets the last shot before he shuts it down for the weekend and announces his decision Wednesday at his school.
Frost can't be at the visit with Pola-Gates because he visited the talented defensive back last week and head coaches can only see each prospect one time during the contact period, but you can bet that just about everybody else will be in to see the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder.
Pola-Gates is also considering USC, Arizona State and Alabama.
Juco target updates: Nebraska has three junior college defenders who have visited campus that remain uncommitted: linebackers Dru Mathis and Amare Barno and defensive back Tony Wallace.
Barno is visiting Virginia Tech this weekend and then is expected to make a decision shortly thereafter between the Huskers and Hokies as he is a January enrollee.
Wallace continues to add offers, adding Kansas to a list that already includes NU, Minnesota and TCU. Wallace is expected to be a May graduate, so his recruitment may continue into January.
Mathis has used all of his official visits -- to NU along with UNLV, Illinois, TCU and Baylor -- but also picked up offers last week from UCLA and Oregon. It's unclear if the Huskers are still involved here.