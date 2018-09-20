Adrian Martinez has been categorized as “day-to-day” for more than a week now, so Scott Frost gave the latest on Thursday.
Not surprisingly, the freshman quarterback is making the trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his teammates ahead of Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Michigan, but it’s still not known whether he’ll be available for action.
“It isn't just, 'Is he ready to go?’" Husker coach Frost said Thursday. "It's 'Is he ready to go mentally and physically to the point where he can protect himself in the game and make sure he stays healthy?'
"He’s really close. We’ve got to make a final decision."
Martinez accounted for 304 total yards and three touchdowns (plus two turnovers) Week 1 against Colorado before suffering a right knee injury.
Bunch of improvement: If it’s not Martinez, Andrew Bunch will make his second straight start.
“Andrew’s going to keep getting better just like everybody else on our team," Frost said. "That was his first-ever start. There was some good, there was some bad. He’s got to keep improving like everybody else and the more reps he gets, the better he’ll get.”
Blackshirts are "rented": Aaron Williams became the eighth NU defender to earn a Blackshirt this week. The Atlanta native didn’t even start taking full contact until midway through fall camp after May labrum surgery, but has quickly added depth to the safety room.
“He’s done things the right way,” Frost said. “He was hurt and we didn’t get to see him for a long time and then he had to come back and prove it. He’s done a good job of that. We’ve got to continue to see him do that.
"These Blackshirts that are handed out, they’re not bought, they’re rented. It’s a week-to-week thing and they’ve got to continue earning it, but he’s done a really good job the first two weeks.”
Simple special-teams goal: Frost overall had a curt approach Thursday and punctuated it clearly when asked what he wanted to see out of his special-teams units against Michigan on Saturday.
“Improved play,” the head coach said.
"It doesn’t happen overnight": Frost said Thursday’s practice was OK, but mostly made it clear that his program has much to improve on as the fall continues.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “This Thursday, I hope it’s not anywhere near as good as next Thursday and Thursdays down the road. We’re continuing to improve and that’s all we can do.”
Man in the middle: There’s plenty to account for in Michigan’s defense, which is one of the best in the nation no matter what statistic you want to look at.
But much of what the Wolverines do Saturday will likely run through Devin Bush.
The 5-foot-11, 233-pound junior middle linebacker is a dynamo, currently leading Michigan in tackles through three games.
That comes after a sophomore season in 2017 in which his 102 stops were 18 more than the next-best Wolverine defender.
“Man. He’s got everything. Fast, physical, explosive, smart. He knows exactly, based on formations, what you’re going to run,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. “And he plays with tremendous effort, so he’s always around the ball. So we’ve got to make sure we’ve got a hat on him and that he’s accounted for.”
Bush was a first-team all-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches last season, in addition to earning second-team All-America honors from Walter Camp and third-team accolades from the Associated Press.