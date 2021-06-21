FSB Seniors drop pair of one-run games

First State Bank rallied to cut the deficit down to a run with a three-run fourth inning.

A pair of doubles by Sorensen and Janke highlighted the frame with the latter driving in a run.

A sacrifice fly from Sorensen brought in Jack Cooper, who led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, to tie the game in the top of the fourth.

Fremont captured its first lead of the day on a single off the bat of Janke, scoring Richmond later in the frame, 5-4.

A three-run fifth put Grand Island back in front until the seventh.

The Mueller brothers handled the majority of the pitching duties with Landon Mueller going three innings while allowing just one hit and four runs with six strikeouts.

Hunter Mueller tossed 3 ⅓ innings, issuing four hits before yielding to Benson.

Janke led the offense going 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run.

Grand Island 1, First State Bank 0

Dawson Glause went six innings, striking out 10 Islanders, but a single run in the fourth by Grand Island proved to be the difference.