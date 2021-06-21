FSB Seniors drop pair of one-run games

First State Bank Post 20 Seniors dropped a pair of one-run games in a doubleheader with Grand Island Friday, 1-0 and 8-7.
The Seniors are 6-6 and have lost their last five games.
Grand Island 8, First State Bank 7
Post 20 rallied to take the lead in the top of the seventh before Grand Island secured a walk-off win.
Fremont trailed 6-5 going into the top of seventh. Four singles allowed FSB to take the lead at 7-6.
A single by Connor Richmond started the rally followed by a Jax Sorensen one-bagger put the tying run on the base paths.
Carter Sintek delivered a single to score Richmond and put Sorensen on third. Cal Janke brought in Sorensen with a single.
The frame ended with First State Bank grounding into a double play.
Hunter Mueller induced a groundout for the first and only out of the bottom of the inning before hitting the next batter.
Brady Benson came on and issued a walk and a hit batter to load the bases. Grand Island secured the walk-off with a single.
Grand Island opened up a 4-0 run through the first three innings with a single run in the first and three runs in the third.
First State Bank rallied to cut the deficit down to a run with a three-run fourth inning.
A pair of doubles by Sorensen and Janke highlighted the frame with the latter driving in a run.
A sacrifice fly from Sorensen brought in Jack Cooper, who led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, to tie the game in the top of the fourth.
Fremont captured its first lead of the day on a single off the bat of Janke, scoring Richmond later in the frame, 5-4.
A three-run fifth put Grand Island back in front until the seventh.
The Mueller brothers handled the majority of the pitching duties with Landon Mueller going three innings while allowing just one hit and four runs with six strikeouts.
Hunter Mueller tossed 3 ⅓ innings, issuing four hits before yielding to Benson.
Janke led the offense going 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run.
Grand Island 1, First State Bank 0
Dawson Glause went six innings, striking out 10 Islanders, but a single run in the fourth by Grand Island proved to be the difference.
Grand Island capitalized on a lead-off triple, parlaying it into a run with a single to left. Glause allowed just four hits in the loss with none coming after the fourth frame.