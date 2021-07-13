FSB wraps up season with run-rule win

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of South Sioux City Monday night.

FSB took game on 11-2 in five innings then came back for another five-inning win in game two, 10-2.

South Sioux City got to Fremont starter Brady Benson in the top of the first, tagging him for two runs.

Post 20 answered back within the first three batters of the bottom half of the frame.

Dawson Glause wore a pitch then stole second base. The errant throw sailed into center field, allowing the speedster to take the next two bags for Fremont’s first run of the night.

Two batters later, Carter Sintek snuck a line drive inside the left field foul pole for a solo shot, tying the game at 1-1.

“I went up with a plan to take it to right field, but I just happened to pull it,” Sintek said.

It’s the first home run of Sintek’s high school career.

“I guess I’m a line drive hitter,” Sintek said.

First State Bank took the lead for good in the bottom of the second as Conner Richmond came into score on an errant back pick to third.