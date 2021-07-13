FSB wraps up season with run-rule win

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of South Sioux City Monday night.
FSB took game on 11-2 in five innings then came back for another five-inning win in game two, 10-2.
South Sioux City got to Fremont starter Brady Benson in the top of the first, tagging him for two runs.
Post 20 answered back within the first three batters of the bottom half of the frame.
Dawson Glause wore a pitch then stole second base. The errant throw sailed into center field, allowing the speedster to take the next two bags for Fremont’s first run of the night.
Two batters later, Carter Sintek snuck a line drive inside the left field foul pole for a solo shot, tying the game at 1-1.
“I went up with a plan to take it to right field, but I just happened to pull it,” Sintek said.
It’s the first home run of Sintek’s high school career.
“I guess I’m a line drive hitter,” Sintek said.
First State Bank took the lead for good in the bottom of the second as Conner Richmond came into score on an errant back pick to third.
Post 20 tacked on two more runs in the fourth before exploding for five runs in the fifth to induce the run rule.
A bases loaded hit by pitch, worn by Hunter Mueller, netted the first run of the fifth.
Glause provided an RBI double followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jax Sorensen put Fremont a run away from the early victory with a runner on third.
Sintek notched the game-winning hit, launching a double to the right field gap.
First State Bank wraps up the regular season with a 16-11 record, having won their last four games while averaging 11 runs a game.
“We’ve got to be playing like that here in four days,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
The bracket for district play has not yet been released.
FSB Juniors to host districts
The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors will host the A6 Junior district tournament beginning later this week.
Eight teams will converge in Fremont for a chance to advance to the state tournament.
The Post 20 Juniors are the No. 3 seed and will face Norfolk at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Gretna received the No. 1 seed in the district while Grand Island is the No. 2 seed.