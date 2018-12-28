An online campaign is raising money for the family whose vehicle was stolen early Wednesday and destroyed during a deadly joyride.
Ali Day was leaving her Air Park home for work when she realized she’d forgotten her lunch, according to a GoFundMe page that went online Thursday. She ran back inside and, when she returned, her vehicle was missing.
Later, she would learn four teenagers had stolen her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and had led deputies and state troopers on a chase out of downtown and toward northwest Lincoln. The SUV rolled trying to exit Interstate 80 at Northwest 48th Street, throwing all four teens and killing 14-year-old Zayne Yost, a freshman at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“In a matter of minutes, ‘her norm was derailed,’” Day’s sister, Mikayla Ruppert, wrote in the GoFundMe plea.
Day and her husband didn’t just lose the only vehicle they used to carry their kids to school and day care and other activities, Ruppert wrote, they also lost car seats for their kids, personal belongings, credit cards, debit cards and $325 cash.
Ruppert called Ali and Travis Day “selfless beings” — she’s a scout leader, and both have helped coach their boys’ baseball team.
She set a $4,500 fundraising goal to help the couple replace the SUV. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised nearly $600.
Another online fundraiser, to help Yost’s family pay for funeral expenses, had generated nearly $5,000 of its $10,000 goal.