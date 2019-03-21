- First National Bank of Omaha, a division of First National of Nebraska, has partnered with Nebraska Community Foundation to create the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund to raise funds for recovery and rebuilding efforts in communities across the region that have been impacted by the recent flooding. First National Bank has contributed $100,000 to establish the fund and has pledged to match up to $150,000 in additional donations to Rebuild the Heartland. One hundred percent of all contributions to the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund will be deployed in the flood-affected areas. Funds raised will be awarded to nonprofit organizations leading recovery and rebuilding efforts in communities impacted by the floods. To contribute to the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund, visit https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/rebuild-the-heartland-community-fund/ today or you may send a check payable to Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 83107, Lincoln, NE 68501. Memos on donation checks should read “Rebuild the Heartland.”
- Fremont Education Association and the Fremont Public Schools Foundation have set up a fund to help students in Fremont in need of school supplies that have been displaced by the recent flooding in the Fremont area. The FPS Foundation will match all donations up to $1,000 for this effort. You can donate by PayPal on the foundation’s website at http://fpsfoundation.com/student-school-supply-flood-relief-fund/ or send a donation to: FPS Foundation, 130 E. 9th St., Fremont NE 68025. Designate Student Flood Relief Fund on checks.
- The North Bend Central Foundation has set up the NBC Flood Response Fund. The NBC students and staff assistance fund will assist students and staff with their needs and activities associated with the school. These funds will go directly to students and staff directly impacted by the flood. The fund has been established at the Fremont Area Community Foundation so all donations are tax deductible. Checks may be sent payable to NBC Flood Response Fund to Fremont Area Community Foundation, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025. Money also may be donated online at: https://www.facfoundation.org/ways-to-give/give-now.html.