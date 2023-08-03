Scores of volunteers, judges, parents, children and others ignored the wet weather and mild muck on Wednesday as they prepared for the 2023 Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

A powerful rain and lightning storm swept through Dodge County in the very early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 2, but the blustery winds and rain stopped by 8 a.m., giving fair workers and volunteers some dry conditions to continue preparations for the end of summer agricultural celebration.

In the assorted livestock barns, eager children and teenagers tended to hogs, dairy cows, beef cattle, lamb, goats and rabbits under the watchful eye of nearby parents.

Over at the 4-H Building, judges were busy examining exhibits of all sorts from 4-H’ers who had worked hard for months on their entries. There were vegetables, fabric and clothing arts, photography, drawings, explanatory displays and other presentations from kids from 4-H clubs around the county.

Most of Wednesday was devoted to livestock check-ins and folks entering the assorted 4-H and Open Class events, however the ATV Driving Contest drew several dozen entrants at 2 p.m. and the annual Dodge County Fair Foundation BBQ was hosted at 5:30 p.m.

The fair officially opens to the public at 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, and runs through the early evening of Sunday, Aug. 6, with a finale concert by the Leo Lonnie Polka Band.