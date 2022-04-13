A celebration of the life of Garry Yanke, Jr., will be held April 23, 2022 at his El Dorado Hills, California, home. The 45-year-old Tekamah native passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2022, in Loomis, California, at an event he was looking forward to attending.

Garry was born on Aug. 16, 1976, to Garry, Sr. and Connie Yanke, of Tekamah. He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1995, followed by DeVry University in Kansas City, Missouri. Following his college graduation, Garry took a position that moved him to Camdenton, Missouri, and a couple years later, back to Nebraska. A few years later, in 2004, Garry met his future bride and love of his life, Angel. They instantly knew they had both found “the one” and were engaged a short time later. Angel and Garry were married Feb. 12, 2005.

During their 17 years of marriage, life took them on many adventures living in Kansas City, Seattle, Dallas and finally, El Dorado Hills where they made their home, and Garry eventually joined the team at Blue Shield of California.

Garry was uniquely himself, a lover of life and lived it to the fullest. He and Angel had a passion for traveling and exploring new places and experiences and made the most out of everywhere they lived. While living in California, Garry developed a passion for grilling and smoking meat which led him to friendships and events throughout the country, eventually teaming him up with Jealous Devil and building a name for himself in the barbecue community as “Grillin’ Garry.”

In addition to his wife and parents, Garry is survived by a brother, Allen (Lyse) Yanke and family, Onawa, Iowa.

Miller Funeral Home of Folsom, California, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millerfuneralhomefolsom.net.

