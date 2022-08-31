Giesselmann medals at Pius X shootout

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann went toe-to-toe with the best girls golfers in the state and came away with a medal at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout Tuesday at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

“She took advantage of it and really swung the club well today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Omaha Marian’s Madison Murnan won the tournament with a -2, 69, followed by Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas in second with an even par 71.

Lincoln Southwest’s Alysen Sander finished third with a _+1, 72, helping Southwest take home the team title over Lincoln East 303 to 314.

Fremont finished 14th in the team standings, shooting a 414 as a squad at the ultra-competitive meet.

Behind Giesselmann was Emma Benson, who shot a +17, 89.

“Today, I thought the score was really good and she just seemed more relaxed and at ease on the golf course,” Burg said. “She played really well and hit the ball well on probably one of the hardest courses we’ll play all year.”

Mara Huss shot a 120 and Brynne McDermott added 127 to round out the team tally. Haylee Bates shot a 141 but didn’t factor into the team score.

Fremont returns to the links Thursday in a triangular with Elkhorn South and Omaha Marian at Stone Creek.