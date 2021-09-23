 Skip to main content
Giesselmann medals at Spartan Invitational
Ansley Giesselmann picked up her second medal of the season at the 2021 Spartan Invitational Thursday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Fremont freshman shot a +11, 83 to finish in a tie for ninth with Sydney Peterson of Kearney. She shot a 41 on the frontside and a 42 on the backside.

The Tigers finished eighth as a team, combining for a 395 score as a group.

Emma Benson entered the clubhouse with a 95 followed by Miriam Huss’ 98.

Maddie Wusk rounded out Fremont’s team score with a 119.

Ansley Sothan of Lincoln Southeast won the tournament with a -2, 70, beating out Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas, who also finished under par at -1, 71.. Host Lincoln East won the title title with a 313.

