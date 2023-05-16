Governor Jim Pillen joined the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other agriculture leaders in expressing disappointment over the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion upholding California's Proposition 12.

Last week, the Supreme Court backed a California animal cruelty law that requires more space for breeding pigs, the Associated Press reported.

The case stems from a 2018 California ballot initiative banning the sale of pork that doesn’t meet that state’s unilateral standards.

"This radical California law will have widespread, detrimental, and lasting impact," Pillen said in a press release. "This decision is a huge blow for producers and will raise food costs for consumers and small businesses already struggling with mounting inflation."

The case before the court involved California’s Proposition 12, which voters passed in 2018. It said that pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, with the ability to lie down and turn around. That rules out confined “gestation crates,” metal enclosures that are common in the pork industry, AP stated.

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council sued. They said while Californians consume 13% of the pork eaten in the United States, almost 100% of it comes from hogs raised outside the state, including in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and North Carolina. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised under conditions that would meet Proposition 12′s standards.

The ban was supported by 26 states and numerous agriculture and free market advocacy groups, according to the statement from Pillen’s office. They asked the court to clarify whether the U.S. Constitution allows California to dictate livestock production standards outside its borders.

Speaking to the ruling, the Nebraska Farm Bureau expressed strong concern.

Scott Hays, the president of the National Pork Producers Council, said in a statement following the ruling that the group was “very disappointed” with the court’s opinion. “Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation,” he wrote.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue expressed his concern.

"Proposition 12 effectively gives California animal rights groups the ability to dictate food production practices to farmers and ranchers across America, including those in Nebraska," McHargue said. "It is imperative Nebraskans, and all Americans understand that California's Proposition 12 moves us in a dangerous direction, creating uncertainty around our food system."

Pillen also stressed his disappointment.

"The danger is in what this ruling represents to the thousands of food producers across Nebraska, the Midwest, and the nation," Pillen said in the press release. "Other types of farming operations could find themselves under similar restrictions, which will only drive prices higher and higher. Farmers know best how to raise healthy livestock. What we do here in Nebraska has an impact across the country and enables us to help feed the world."

Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, said it was the goal of every pork producer to provide high quality and affordable products to customers.

“The ruling is especially disappointing for California consumers. Our first aim was to protect them from an ill-conceived bill of goods sold to them by animal rights activists,” Juhnke said in the statement. “Animal welfare is the top priority for every producer and farmer in our industry.”

McHargue noted the ability of farmers and ranchers to be innovative and dictate production practices, allows Americans to have a wide array of food choices at a wide array of costs.

"The Farm Bureau will be examining all options to course correct this dangerous and misguided California regulation that threatens farmers, consumers, and the long-term viability of our food system," McHargue said.

A majority of the high court agreed that lower courts had correctly dismissed pork producers’ challenge to the law, AP stated. Liberal and conservative justices were a part of the majority, though they were not united in their reasoning.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said pork producers challenging the law were asking the justices to “fashion two new and more aggressive constitutional restrictions on the ability of States to regulate goods sold within their borders.” The justices declined.

Four justices would have sent the case back to continue in lower courts. Chief Justice John Roberts was joined in that view by fellow conservative justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh and liberal Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson.

During arguments in the case in October, liberal and conservative justices underscored the potential reach of the case.

Some worried whether greenlighting the animal cruelty law would give state legislators a license to pass laws targeting practices they disapprove of, such as a law that says a product cannot be sold in the state if workers who made it are not vaccinated or are not in the country legally. They also worried about the reverse: How many state laws would be called into question if California’s law were not permitted?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement that the ruling “affirms states’ important role in regulating goods sold within their borders” and that it “means that California can continue to have in place humane and commonsense standards, instead of the extreme confinement pushed by some pork producers.”

The Biden administration had urged the justices to side with pork producers, telling the court in written filings that Proposition 12 would be a “wholesale change in how pork is raised and marketed in this country” and that it has “thrown a giant wrench” into the nation’s pork market, AP reported.

Pork producers argued that 72% of farmers use individual pens for sows that do not allow them to turn around and that even farmers who house sows in larger group pens do not provide the space California would require.

They also say that the way the pork market works, with cuts of meat from various producers being combined before sale, it is likely all pork would have to meet California standards, regardless of where it is sold. Complying with Proposition 12 could cost the industry $290 million to $350 million, they said.

Animal rights groups cheered the decision.

“We’re delighted that the Supreme Court has upheld California Proposition 12 — the nation’s strongest farm animal welfare law — and made clear that preventing animal cruelty and protecting public health are core functions of our state governments,” the president of the Humane Society of the United States, Kitty Block, wrote in a statement. The organization had backed Proposition 12 and was a participant in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.