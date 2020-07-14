'Grab N' Go' initiative reaches 1,000-meal milestone in following Fremont event

Tuesday was structured differently than previous events since the meals were coming out of a food truck, Diers said. Rather than focusing on carry-out meals, she said staff asked drivers to stay inside their vehicle while volunteers delivered the meals.

“We are hoping that people will come for this grab and go and remain in their cars, which will provide for some natural social distancing,” Diers said. “Of course, our volunteers will have protective gear on as well.”

Diers compared the event to a drive-thru. While she said the food truck wouldn’t turn away foot traffic, practicing social distancing protocols was preferred.

“We chose a site that we think provides an opportunity for us to do this in a streamlined fashion that will be able to allow cars to move off the street and get into the queue,” Diers said.

Cooking and delivering 400 meals is a tall order for any restaurant to follow through on in just a two-hour time span. However, Diers said the restaurant owners were excited at the opportunity to cook for the community.