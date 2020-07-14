'Grab N' Go' initiative reaches 1,000-meal milestone in following Fremont event

By the time the food stops flowing from the Taqueria Reinita Food Truck, the “Grab N’ Go” initiative sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce will have served more than 1,000 Dodge County residents.
The event, funded by the Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Community Foundation, was held from 4-6 p.m. at Miller Park. Similar events have spread from Fremont across the county and have featured a number of local restaurants.
For Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers, the work is a confirmation of the group’s efforts to provide free meals to families across the county throughout the summer.
“I think it’s impressive that we have been able to coordinate efforts to reach that number of meals and know that we’ve been able to help,” she said. “We still have weeks left in the summer to continue to host these food events, so hopefully we’ll continue to get more families connected to free Grab N’ Go opportunities.”
GDFC Director of Quality Life Kelly Gentrup said the previous Grab N’ Go event in North Bend distributed all of its meals quickly.
“We were able to provide all 100 meals at LeRoy’s Steakhouse,” she said. “Ninety meals went out in 15 minutes. To date, between GDFC and the Food Security Taskforce, over 900 meals have been provided to the residents of Dodge County.”
Tuesday was structured differently than previous events since the meals were coming out of a food truck, Diers said. Rather than focusing on carry-out meals, she said staff asked drivers to stay inside their vehicle while volunteers delivered the meals.
“We are hoping that people will come for this grab and go and remain in their cars, which will provide for some natural social distancing,” Diers said. “Of course, our volunteers will have protective gear on as well.”
Diers compared the event to a drive-thru. While she said the food truck wouldn’t turn away foot traffic, practicing social distancing protocols was preferred.
“We chose a site that we think provides an opportunity for us to do this in a streamlined fashion that will be able to allow cars to move off the street and get into the queue,” Diers said.
Cooking and delivering 400 meals is a tall order for any restaurant to follow through on in just a two-hour time span. However, Diers said the restaurant owners were excited at the opportunity to cook for the community.
“The folks with this taco truck, as well as all the restaurants we’ve worked with, have been quick to say ‘Yes, we can do this,’” she said. “I think that they are excited to be part of this and they of course are pleased to be able to have the revenue from this.”
Bertha Quintero, the daughter of the food truck’s owner, said her mother had been working since Monday to prepare for the event.
“We’ve been working all day and my mom is working hard,” she said. “She’s a strong woman. She wanted people to be happy when they got the food.”
The meal, which consists of two tacos, beans, rice and a drink, was a meal that the family was happy to provide to the community.
“We’re so happy and excited about it,” Quintero said.
Christy Fiala, executive director for the Fremont Area United Way, said it was important to give back to the Fremont community, especially after such a difficult year.
“It’s been rough, so it feels like this is just something little we can do right now,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I know times are tough, but here’s some help.”
Fiala said she has seen community members across the county share their appreciation for the event.
“I also see just a mix of people,” she said. “You see elderly people. You see families. You see people getting off work. You see a big mix of people that are just like, ‘I’m tired, I’m doing my best and I appreciate a little help.’”
The next Grab N’ G” event will be held from 5-6 p.m. July 16 at Mel’s Bar and Lounge in Scribner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!