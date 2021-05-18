1. Adoption Fee $225 2. Application is found at www.fetchingfureverhomes.org 3. We do not "ship" our dogs. 4. Application process... View on PetFinder
The Nebraska State Patrol has released the name of the subject involved in the Fremont Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurr…
A suspect was shot after he fired at least one shot from a weapon Friday afternoon in the 200 block of south Clarmar Avenue in Fremont.
As he was pulling into the Kwik Shop in south Fremont, Tyler Townes said he knew the small building nearby would eventually house his tattoo shop.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The U.S. Highway 30 project near North Bend had a portion completed Tuesday, opening up access at several points for the new four-lane highway.
At approximately 8:35 a.m., May 12, Kyle AJ Beebee, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was located at a residenc…
Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orates will try to help the U.S. defend its title at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.
COLUMBUS—Records fell and state spots were secured Wednesday at the Class A-1 district in Columbus as both Fremont track teams claimed runner-…
A grand jury determined Wednesday that there was no criminal conduct involved in the death of a Dodge County inmate in November.
A 6-year-old boy reported abducted from Fremont on Thursday night has been located in Boonville, Missouri and is safe.
