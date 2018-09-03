GRAND ISLAND — Only the judge’s opinion matters inside the show ring at the Nebraska State Fair, as the winners from each division of 4-H and FFA livestock shows compete for the coveted purple banner.
But if you’re Taylor Weber, you’ve also got a family pedigree to aspire to.
Weber, a high school sophomore from Albion, was named grand champion in the Market Beef competition with his steer, Polar Bear, becoming the third generation of fair exhibitors to earn that honor.
His grandmother, Beverly Hamel Weber, won the title in 1954, showing dairy cattle at the fair, while his aunt, Cory Weber, earned the 4-H Market Beef championship in 1985.
Hamel Weber was in the Five Points Bank Arena on Monday, evaluating her grandson’s technique with as much scrutiny as judge Glen Martin.
“I say, ‘Leave him alone, don’t pick at his feet,’” Hamel Weber said of Weber’s performance in the ring as he attempted to position Polar Bear to best show off the blond-colored steer’s massive frame. “He kept rearranging him.”
Weber said he knew the 1,370-pound Polar Bear, who bellowed loudly from the winner’s circle, had a shot to win the top prize at the State Fair.
“My parents told me I had a good one, but that I needed to do the work to get here,” he said.
Beginning in January, Weber walked Polar Bear for hours every day before rinsing him off thoroughly before bed. The steer showed with a fuzzy coat that only added to his girth.
Other grand champions also put in similar work to earn spots in the Final Drive on Monday, the final day of this year’s fair.
Lauren Kaliff of York won her second title this year after showing the grand champion of the Market Hog division. The early mornings and long hours with Sloan, her 274-pound hog, paid off when she received her purple banner, she said.
“I’m very thankful,” said Kaliff, a senior at York High School who plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next year to pursue a career in medicine or veterinary science. “This is a year-round thing, starting at 6 a.m. every day — there’s no days off.”
Cole Cooper said he came to the State Fair knowing his lambs stood a good chance of catching a judge’s eye.
With a little extra work, Cooper, who lives near Palmyra and attends Elmwood-Murdock, said Monday turned out better than expected.
“A good lamb takes daily work,” he said. “We’re down in the barn every day, they are on a walk or on the treadmill for two hours every day and we have a good feed program.”
As he prepared for Monday’s finale, Cooper said he paid extra attention to MacLennan’s appearance, ensuring the lamb was sheared correctly and clean.
From that point, showing lambs becomes something of a mind game, Cooper said, one that takes years inside the ring to master.
“You’re trying to think out what (the judge) is thinking and what he’s going to do,” said Cooper, who plans to major in agribusiness at UNL next year.
Each of the winners, including Chase Albers of Wisner in the Market Goat contest, was met with tears of joy by family members, fist bumps and back slaps from fellow competitors, and a check from various sponsors.
Hamel Weber said she was proud of her grandson, for his performance in the ring and all the hard work it took him to get there.
“He’s a perfectionist, but that’s just Taylor,” she said. “He’s a good showman. He’s a good boy.”