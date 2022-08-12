Harriet Bloemker sets world record

When the javelin left Harriet Bloemker’s hand last month in Lincoln, little did she know the magnitude of her throw.

With a throw of 16.98 feet at the Cornhusker State Games, Bloemker set a world record for women ages 85 and older.

“I always know what the state and national records are. I have from the time I started,” Bloemker said. “It’s always been the competitor in me and the first thing I always ask is ‘What’s the record in my age group?’ So I knew what it would take for the national record and I thought I had a pretty good chance.

“But the world record—that’s a different story. When they said world record, that one took my breath away a little bit.”

It’s a story that has been documented before, but Bloemker was denied the opportunity to compete growing up. Yet sports have always played a huge role in her life.

At 90 years old, it’d be easy to walk away. However, that’s not the case.

“I look at it this way – The Lord has simply blessed me with a body where I can still compete,” Bloemker said. “So between the fact that I’m still physically able to and the fact I have not outgrown the love of sports and the love of competition, I want to keep doing it as long as I can. I’ve just always had that and I’m sure I always will.”

And there’s a special motivation on a personal level, too.

“My husband (Gene) passed away about five years ago, and he was my biggest fan and biggest supporter,” Bloemker said. “I know he would’ve wanted me to keep competing and keep doing this though. Because life goes on. And I know he’s watching and would be very proud.”

Bloemker first competed in the Cornhusker State Games in 1997. She also used to attend the Nebraska Senior Games in Kearney with her husband. However, it became difficult to attend as the years went on and she switched her focus to competing in Lincoln.

She also began by competing in the long jump and high jump and has since transitioned to the field events with both the javelin and discus.

In addition to her world record this year, she set a U.S. record for her age group with a 47.4-foot throw in the discus.

Bloemker said the idea of seeing and competing against the same people every year is another reason that keeps her going. And she’s thankful she can continue getting back year after year.

But the work doesn’t happen overnight.

“I’ve learned over the years you can’t just show up and expect to be successful,” Bloemker said. “I’ve got a pretty serious exercise schedule throughout the summer leading up to (the State Games).”

Bloemker has macular degeneration and is not able to drive. Yet she doesn’t let that deter her throughout the months leading up.

Every Tuesday morning you can find her throwing at Christensen Field and Friday mornings at her church.

She also spends time every Wednesday or Thursday at a local Wellness Center using their rowing machine. That’s along with time at home on her treadmill and riding her three-wheel bike.

But those practice days take her back to when she first discovered the object that has now made her the proud owner of a world record.

“I remember watching some of the people throwing the javelin and I just knew I could learn to do that,” Bloemker said. “There was just something about it that intrigued me. So I just decided to buy one day.

“I had someone show me some of the do’s and don’ts and I kind of put my own personal style on it, and I guess the rest is history.”

The rest is history and now Bloemker has made history herself. And at 90, she’s the inspiration for those within Fremont, the state of Nebraska and now around the globe.

“We never know what impressions we make on people sometimes,” Bloemker said. “But I guess I’ve reached the point that I can be (an inspiration). I still have a body that allows me to be there and as long as I have the love to compete, I want to be there.”